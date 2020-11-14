Blair William & Co. IL Has $16.22 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,580 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 7,169 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,249,120 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,587,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,725 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $204,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,597 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,089,920 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $99,705,000 after acquiring an additional 543,848 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 701.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 343,783 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after acquiring an additional 300,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 423,038 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $41,331,000 after acquiring an additional 261,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PXD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $90.67 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $159.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

