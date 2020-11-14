Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.05 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Redfin were worth $17,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at $697,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Redfin by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redfin by 109.5% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 76,660 shares during the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $236.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Redfin from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Redfin from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Redfin from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $3,032,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,920,717.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.29, for a total transaction of $251,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 110,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,004.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,630 shares of company stock worth $16,171,264. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

