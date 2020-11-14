Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,251.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,281.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,149.96. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,384.46. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,297.14.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

