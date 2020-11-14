Blair William & Co. IL Has $17.90 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000.

IWF opened at $226.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

