Blair William & Co. IL Has $18.57 Million Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.58% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $18,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 522.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

