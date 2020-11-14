Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.29 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 12,935 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.17% of Trimble worth $20,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Trimble by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 41,793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Trimble by 71.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,544 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 176,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,188,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $137,712,000 after acquiring an additional 118,302 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Trimble in the second quarter valued at $2,362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRMB. Raymond James upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 4,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $281,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total value of $173,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,377.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,147 shares of company stock worth $2,891,010. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.87. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $60.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.09 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

