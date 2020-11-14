Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.95 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.18% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $20,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,296,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAH opened at $87.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $54.37 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAH. SunTrust Banks lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

