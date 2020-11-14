Blair William & Co. IL Has $20.97 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 5.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,659 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $20,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,160,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,152,828,000 after buying an additional 3,301,633 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,497,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539,051 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,575,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,080,000 after acquiring an additional 850,539 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,788,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,101,721,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $96.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day moving average of $95.04. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were paid a $0.201 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Article: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.