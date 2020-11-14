Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 67,609 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 1.74% of QuinStreet worth $14,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,493,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,084,000 after buying an additional 745,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in QuinStreet by 29.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,432,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 556,311 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 51.1% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479,268 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 567,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 206,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,193.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 170,193 shares of company stock worth $2,893,473 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on QNST. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QuinStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.69 million, a PE ratio of 51.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $18.29.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

