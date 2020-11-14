Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $20,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 492,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,161,000 after purchasing an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $200.34 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $120.20 and a 52 week high of $203.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.90 and its 200 day moving average is $180.08.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

