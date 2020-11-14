Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 4,984 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $17,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,098,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,005,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,760,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,967,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,896 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,360,686 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,957,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,254 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,355,965,000 after acquiring an additional 55,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $697,967,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.93.

NYSE:BDX opened at $242.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

