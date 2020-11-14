Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 5,448 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $12,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 87.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 175.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $106.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DNKN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $81.00 to $106.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.32.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

