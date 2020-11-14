Blair William & Co. IL Raises Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1,261.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,382 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 108.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.61 and a 52-week high of $120.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.56.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.73 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Mawhinney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.73, for a total transaction of $1,300,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,190.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Piaker sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $197,357.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,317 shares in the company, valued at $15,431,224.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,337,755 shares of company stock worth $418,716,387 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BILL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bill.com from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.69.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.