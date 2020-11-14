Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,217 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day moving average of $54.27.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.13.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

