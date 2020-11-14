Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.