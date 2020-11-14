Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.13% of The Cooper Companies worth $23,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in The Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total transaction of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.77.

NYSE:COO opened at $341.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.55. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $371.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

