Blair William & Co. IL Sells 19,413 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,413 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $24,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,776,253,000 after purchasing an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,208,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,821,000 after acquiring an additional 716,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,380,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,977,000 after acquiring an additional 561,105 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,945,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,078,000 after acquiring an additional 186,120 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,736,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,427,000 after acquiring an additional 220,181 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $130.02 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.11 and a 52 week high of $138.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.92.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

