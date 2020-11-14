Blair William & Co. IL Sells 31,081 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,081 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.52% of Shake Shack worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $3,162,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,808,530.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $4,885,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,850.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 404,627 shares of company stock worth $27,577,806. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $79.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.19. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $86.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -376.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHAK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush raised shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

