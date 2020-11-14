Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,618 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 288,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,618 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Balentine LLC increased its position in Paychex by 76.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $91.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $94.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.67%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $1,169,174.86. Also, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 490,853 shares of company stock worth $42,015,334. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

