Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,761 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.30% of Planet Fitness worth $16,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 18.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 10.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 208,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 19,762 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 182,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,975,000.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $69.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 165.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.12. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 56,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $4,277,624.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $9,789,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 506,997 shares of company stock valued at $34,601,625. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

