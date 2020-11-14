Blair William & Co. IL Sells 620 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.19% of Globant worth $12,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the third quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globant in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Globant by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Globant alerts:

NYSE GLOB opened at $187.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $210.88.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $207.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.76 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $121.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen upped their target price on Globant from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Globant from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers machine learning, pattern recognition, and natural language understanding services. It also provides process appraisal, automated, process evolution, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, consultancy, fast prototyping, app evolution, platform integration, and hardware integration services.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.