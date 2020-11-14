B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BMRRY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. B&M European Value Retail has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.43.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

