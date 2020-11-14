B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (BME) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) (LON:BME) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 29.30 ($0.38) per share on Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L)’s previous dividend of $5.40. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BME opened at GBX 503.12 ($6.57) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.90. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 544.60 ($7.12). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 498.76 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 438.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BME shares. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 466.82 ($6.10).

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (BME.L) Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

