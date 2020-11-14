BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMCH. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BMC Stock from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

Shares of BMC Stock stock opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.28. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 85.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BMC Stock in the third quarter worth $71,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 4.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BMC Stock by 3.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.