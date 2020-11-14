BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $36.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PFGC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $43.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $54.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, for a total transaction of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at $592,835.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,363 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,814. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,365 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 685,479 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,763 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,290,795 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $286,199,000 after acquiring an additional 329,496 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

