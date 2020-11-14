Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BRX. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a sell rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brixmor Property Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.39. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.86 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $393,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 282,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 241,745 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 398 retail centers comprise approximately 70 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

