Brokerages Anticipate GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. GoPro posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.79. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The business’s revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $3.80 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $7.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -71.39 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GoPro has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.82.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

