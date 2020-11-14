Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Announce $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.94. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBC. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $64.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 524.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

