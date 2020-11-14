Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to Post $0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.16%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSBC. TheStreet raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $28,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSBC. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 57,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $991,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 46.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSBC opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a market capitalization of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

