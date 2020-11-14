Brokerages Anticipate Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.92. Great Southern Bancorp reported earnings of $1.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Great Southern Bancorp.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.21. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GSBC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $628.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

In other news, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 145,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. 46.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.