Brokerages Set Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) PT at $32.67

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other Methode Electronics news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 461,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,384,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $45,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MEI stock opened at $36.08 on Wednesday. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $41.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Methode Electronics’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.