Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $8.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.85. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,114.79% and a negative return on equity of 94.59%. The company had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric R. Olson sold 4,963 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $64,519.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,519. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $49,638.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,008.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,933 shares of company stock worth $254,582 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYRS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $534,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 8,752 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 325.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

