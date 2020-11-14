Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BRKS. Needham & Company LLC raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Brooks Automation from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brooks Automation in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Brooks Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Shares of BRKS opened at $68.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.71. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Brooks Automation news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 39,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,169,861.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,923,303.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $422,833.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,536,550.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,439 shares of company stock valued at $6,944,331 over the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after buying an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,929,000 after purchasing an additional 398,462 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,425,000 after purchasing an additional 297,984 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,043,000 after purchasing an additional 213,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

