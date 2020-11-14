Bruker Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the medical research company on Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th.

BRKR opened at $48.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bruker will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $30,064.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bruker from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bruker from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI), and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST) segments.

