Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Brunswick from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $70.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $73.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,107,000 after buying an additional 395,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,077,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,411,000 after acquiring an additional 44,591 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,872,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,327,000 after acquiring an additional 401,779 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,553,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,422,000 after acquiring an additional 367,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,194,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares during the last quarter.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

