Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BURBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Burberry Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Burberry Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of BURBY opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.96. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $12.31 and a 52-week high of $30.91.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.