CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CAE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.38.

CAE stock opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.81. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.92.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.56 million. CAE had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 4.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CAE will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in CAE by 5.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in CAE by 9.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in CAE during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in CAE by 8.2% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 23,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 183,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 51.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

