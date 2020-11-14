Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given a C$2.75 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.75 target price on Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.70 target price on Calibre Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.20 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.30 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Calibre Mining stock opened at C$0.58 on Friday. Calibre Mining has a one year low of C$0.30 and a one year high of C$0.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

