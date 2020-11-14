Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

CALA has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub lowered Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calithera Biosciences currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CALA opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Calithera Biosciences has a one year low of $2.99 and a one year high of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.74.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 1,272.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

