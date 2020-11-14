Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Camping World from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Camping World from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.91.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.68. Camping World had a net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 270.25%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.80 per share, with a total value of $99,980.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,733,933.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 48,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,082. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 39.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

