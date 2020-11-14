Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley lifted their target price on Camtek from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Camtek from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of Camtek stock opened at $19.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.70. Camtek has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $750.43 million, a PE ratio of 41.23 and a beta of 1.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 13.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 48,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 420.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 67,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 516.7% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells metrology and inspection equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry. It provides inspection and metrology systems, including Eagle i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to support the manufacturing of panel wafers used in the manufacturing of fan-out level packaging applications.

