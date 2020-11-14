Canaccord Genuity Raises Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target to $13.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tricon Residential from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.14.

Shares of TCNGF stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.26. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

