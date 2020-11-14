Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Given a C$55.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$55.50 price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and set a C$59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.75 to C$56.25 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$57.94.

CAR.UN stock opened at C$51.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion and a PE ratio of 8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$46.94. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$36.40 and a 12-month high of C$61.29.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

