Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €56.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €44.00 ($51.76) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.17. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77. Cancom SE has a 1-year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

