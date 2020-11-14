Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) PT Raised to C$32.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

WEED has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.45.

Shares of WEED stock opened at C$32.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.08. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$12.96 and a 1-year high of C$34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$24.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.99.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

