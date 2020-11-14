Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 110.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,420 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of Carpenter Technology worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,632,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,473,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,136,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,601,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 543,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 451,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,954,000 after purchasing an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 419,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS opened at $23.14 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 36.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRS. ValuEngine upgraded Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut shares of Carpenter Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.