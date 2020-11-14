Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen cut Carpenter Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carpenter Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $54.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.11.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $353.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 26th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.