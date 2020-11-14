Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $199,440,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock opened at $38.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.76. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.47.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.