Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$15.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) (TSE:CAS) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CAS. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. National Bank Financial set a C$22.50 price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

Get Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) alerts:

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) stock opened at C$13.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Cascades Inc. has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$17.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades Inc. (CAS.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.