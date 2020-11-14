Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at TD Securities

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

