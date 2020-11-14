Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Lowered to $15.50 at TD Securities

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2020

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from $17.50 to $15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CADNF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cascades from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Cascades from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.63.

Shares of Cascades stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit